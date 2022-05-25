Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the third quarter worth $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

