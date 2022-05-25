COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $330.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.12.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

