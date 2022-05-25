Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMCO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,615. The company has a market cap of $958.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.