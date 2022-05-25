Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 922,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,537. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

