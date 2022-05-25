Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Shares Down 0.6%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.50 and last traded at $117.50. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average is $150.80.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.