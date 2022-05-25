Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.75. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 425.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $6.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

