Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coffee (JVA)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.