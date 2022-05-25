Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Coffee by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

