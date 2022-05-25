Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$959.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.73 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

NYSE NET traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $51.95. 229,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,791. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average of $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.02.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,956 shares of company stock valued at $51,485,911 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

