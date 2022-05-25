Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. 4,407,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,998. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.09. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,923 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.