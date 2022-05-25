Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.37. 1,080,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.68 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

