Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 231.3% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 15,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.44. 2,511,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,503. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

