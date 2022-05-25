Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.08. 4,593,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,012,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

