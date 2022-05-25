Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $$64.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,471,655 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58.

