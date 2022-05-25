Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,603,000 after buying an additional 304,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,686,000 after buying an additional 102,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,627,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,545,000 after purchasing an additional 295,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 16,263,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,744,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

