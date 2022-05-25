Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a P/E ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.