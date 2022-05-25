Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) is Snyder Capital Management L P’s 3rd Largest Position

Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up 4.1% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 3.15% of Clean Harbors worth $170,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,529 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 854,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,358 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 246,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,009,000 after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 457,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.67 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $4,187,167 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.