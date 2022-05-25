Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 279,543 shares.The stock last traded at $21.92 and had previously closed at $19.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLAR. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $775.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

