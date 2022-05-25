Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.97

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 3237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

CMTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

