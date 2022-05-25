Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,385 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after buying an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after buying an additional 1,345,257 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

