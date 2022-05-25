Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,359 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Atkore worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 605,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after purchasing an additional 289,843 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.92.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $63,315.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

