Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $217,805,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

NYSE:CRM opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.47. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,308,217. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.