Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 4,531 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.