Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,678,000 after buying an additional 186,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

