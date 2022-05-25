Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $6.06 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

