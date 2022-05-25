Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 7,237 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Boyd Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.