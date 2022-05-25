ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,937 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $339,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,680.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,684. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

POWI traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.57. 9,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

