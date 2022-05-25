ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 26,330 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,697 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.30. 2,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,616. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.71. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.13 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. Perficient’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Perficient Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.