ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of LGI Homes worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGIH traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.72. 13,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.49. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.23.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.