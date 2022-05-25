ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of LGI Homes worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LGIH traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.72. 13,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.49. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.23.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.80.
In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.