ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $127,313,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,302,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,579,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

PTC Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.