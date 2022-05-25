ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ExlService worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.36. 3,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,474. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.98.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.