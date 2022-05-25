ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,241 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,353. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,625.00 and a beta of 1.17. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

