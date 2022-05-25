ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Moelis & Company worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 116,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 50,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

MC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.60. 13,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $77.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.