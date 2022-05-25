ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,071,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,084 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.60. 18,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.24.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

