ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 207.68, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

