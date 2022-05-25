ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,570 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BCE by 562.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 369.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth $306,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

