ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,035 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,493,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,338 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.62.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 658,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,322,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $224.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

