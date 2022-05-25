Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) to post $31.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the lowest is $31.70 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $32.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $132.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.45 million to $133.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.90 million, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $149.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of CIVB stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 23,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $306.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

