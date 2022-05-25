Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $3.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Citi Trends updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.75 EPS.

CTRN opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.46.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $1,378,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $787,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 863.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Citi Trends (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.