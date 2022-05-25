Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $3.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Citi Trends updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.75 EPS.
CTRN opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.46.
In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
About Citi Trends (Get Rating)
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citi Trends (CTRN)
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.