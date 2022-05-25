CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $13.79

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $13.10. CI&T shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

