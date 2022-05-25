Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 72,157 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,157 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.