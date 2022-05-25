Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,336 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

QRVO stock opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $201.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

