Cibc World Markets Corp Has $735,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,993 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after acquiring an additional 578,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after acquiring an additional 415,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,314,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after buying an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,692,000 after buying an additional 265,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

