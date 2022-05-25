Cibc World Markets Corp Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,266 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 663.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Amcor stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

