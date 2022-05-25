Cibc World Markets Corp Has $640,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,143 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.56.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.44) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

