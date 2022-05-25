Cibc World Markets Corp Has $582,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,716,000 after buying an additional 43,066 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

