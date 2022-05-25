Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

