Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
CMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of CMRX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 9,768,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,845. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.
In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,888,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 232,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chimerix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 568,498 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 144,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 44,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.
Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
