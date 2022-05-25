Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

CMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 9,768,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,845. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,994.28% and a negative return on equity of 118.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,888,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 232,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chimerix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 568,498 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 144,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 44,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

