Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CEMI opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

