CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Up 4.6%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 20,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 31,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

