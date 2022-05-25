Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will post sales of $113.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.50 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $92.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $446.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.80 million to $452.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $522.87 million, with estimates ranging from $457.40 million to $559.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNTY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,188. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $223.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

